VIDEO / Užas u Njemačkoj: Nekoliko osoba ubijeno u napadu nožem na festivalu

🇩🇪🚨‼️ BREAKING: A knife attack occurred at the Festival of Diversity in Solingen, Germany, resulting in multiple fatalities and several injuries.

The attacker, described by witnesses as possibly Arabic, randomly stabbed passers-by during the city festival. Reports indicate… pic.twitter.com/LrIlfsSrTK

— TabZ (@TabZLIVE) August 23, 2024