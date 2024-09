VIDEO / Ukrajinci udarili dronovima na Rusiju. Napadnuta i Moskva, ima mrtvih

🇺🇦🇷🇺🚨‼️ BREAKING: A nine-year-old child was killed during a drone attack on a residential building in Ramenskoye, Moscow region of Russia.

In total, 14 drones were shot down in the urban districts of Podolsk, Ramenskoye, Lyubertsy, Domodedovo, and Kolomna.

September 10, 2024