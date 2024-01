Pogledajte kako iz svemira izgleda ogromna ciklona koja je izazvala kaos diljem Europe

#ImageOfTheDay

Large parts of central and northern Europe are under 🌨️ and below average temperatures

⬇️Yesterday, #Sentinel3 🇪🇺🛰️captured the low-pressure system 🌀 responsible for the heavy snowfall that forced the closure of #Oslo Airport, as it was hovering over 🇳🇴 and 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/vnxfrgv1VM

— Copernicus EU (@CopernicusEU) January 18, 2024