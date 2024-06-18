Jandrokovic: I behaved exactly as I did at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Podijeli :

Marko Lukunic/PIXSELL/ilustracija

Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic said on Tuesday that he had travelled with his son on board a government plane to a match of the Croatian national football team in Berlin. In doing so, he had acted in the same way as in the case of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when the Commission for Conflict of interest had not opened proceedings against him.

The Commission for Conflict of interest opened proceedings against Jandrokovic on Monday because he took his son on the government plane to the UEFA European Championship match between Croatia and Spain in Berlin.

The chairwoman of the commission, Aleksandra Jozic-Ilekovic, confirmed that the media had informed the commission that the parliamentary president had taken his son to the football match. Several journalists called us, so we decided to open the case, Jozic-Ilekovic said.

“The EUFA president invited me to the match, as it is customary to invite political representatives. Every time we used the government plane, my behaviour did not deviate from this practise,” Jandrokovic told reporters in parliament.

He recalled that he had acted in the same way at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when the prime minister, the president and he had travelled with their families. However, the Commission for Conflict of interest had not initiated proceedings at the time because he had announced that his son would be travelling with him and he believed that the Commission have no reason to initiate proceedings against him.

“The impression was given from the beginning that I was to blame,” he said.