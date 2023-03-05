5th Festival of Lights Zagreb to take place on 15-19 March

Podijeli :

ilustracija: Jurica Galoic/PIXSELL

The Fifth Festival of Lights Zagreb will take place from 15 to 19 March as a prelude to the spring part of the tourist year in the Croatian capital, featuring 33 illuminated installations by local and foreign artists at 28 venues, the municipal tourist board announced earlier this week.

“The Festival of Lights has attracted a lot of people since the outset, and we expect the same this year as well because a lot of tourists have confirmed their arrival. Last year, 20 per cent more tourists arrived for the festival than in the pre-pandemic year 2019,” tourist board director Martina Bienenfeld said.

She noted as very important that artists from Germany, the Netherlands, France and Italy, in addition to those from Croatia, have accepted the invitation to present their installations at the festival.

The festival will celebrate love and happiness and good emotions associated with the arrival of spring, as well as raise topical themes such as alienation and climate change.