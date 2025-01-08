63,806 new cars were sold last year, 12.5% more than in 2023

Podijeli :

Pexels

63,806 new passenger cars were sold in Croatia in 2024, which is 7,109 vehicles or 12.5% more than in 2023. 3,642 new vehicles were sold in December alone, an increase of 227 or 6.6% compared to December 2023, according to data from the market research agency Promocija Plus.

The best-selling car brand last year was Skoda with a total of 8,412 cars sold, which corresponds to 13.1% of total sales. In second place was Volkswagen with 7,417 units sold and a share of 11.6%, followed by Renault with 4,593 units sold and a market share of 7.2%.

The best-selling vehicles are petrol cars, followed by hybrids

Toyota was in fourth place with 4,217 units sold (6.6% market share) and Suzuki in fifth place with 4,074 units sold or a 6.3% share of the overall market.

Among the premium brands, Audi sold 2,523 new cars in 2024, BMW 1,983 and Mercedes 1,237. 601 Teslas and 425 Porsches were also sold. Of the relatively new players on the domestic market, 1,434 MG vehicles, 593 Geely cars and 206 Forthings found their way to customers.

Almost half of last year’s sales were petrol-powered vehicles. A total of 30,535 petrol vehicles were sold in 2024, accounting for 47.9% of total sales. Hybrid vehicles were chosen by 19,263 buyers or 30.2%, while diesel vehicles accounted for 10,685 or 16.7%. Electric cars accounted for 1,915 units sold or 3% of total sales and gas-powered vehicles 1,408 or 2.2%.