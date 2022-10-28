Adris Group posts 15% increase in revenue, 17% increase in profit

Share:







Source: Image by Photo Mix from Pixabay

Adris Group on Friday reported HRK 5.2 billion in total revenues for the first nine months of 2022, which is an increase of 15% on the same period in 2021, while net profit rose by 17% to HRK 705 million.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was HRK 1.17 billion, up by 10%, and revenues from the sales of goods and services increased by 18% to HRK 4.93 billion.

The group’s Tourism division generated a net profit of HRK 463 million, which is 29% more than in the first nine months of 2021 and 4% less than in the record-breaking year 2019.

The Croatia Osiguranje insurance company, a member of the group, generated a consolidated net profit of HRK 322 million, which is an increase of 1%. Consolidated gross premiums written totalled HRK 2.97 billion, which is 9% more than in the first nine months of 2021.

The Cromaris fish processing company netted HRK 16 million in profit. Its sales revenues increased by 28% to HRK 579 million, while EBITDA was HRK 65 million, up 25%.

(€1 = HRK 7.5)