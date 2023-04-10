Association of Croatian Judges strongly condemns burning of Osijek judge’s car

Podijeli :

Dubravka Petric/PIXSELL

The Association of Croatian Judges on Monday condemned in the strongest terms the deliberate burning of the personal car of Osijek County Court judge Vlasta Simenic-Kovac on Sunday in the center of Osijek, stressing that it was a 'crime committed because of her judicial calling'.

“We strongly condemn the crime committed against the judge of the County Court in Osijek, Vlasta Simenic-Kovac, because of her judicial calling. Judge Vlasta Simenic-Kovac has been professionally, honestly and honorably performing her duties as a judge in the Criminal Division of the County Court in Osijek for many years,” the Association of Croatian Judges (UHS) announced.

Everyone who is active in the public media should be aware of the consequences of their statements when they talk about judges, the UHS points out.

“We offer support to Judge Simenic-Kovac and we believe that the perpetrators of the crime will be quickly prosecuted and answer for their crime,” said the Association of Croatian Judges, in a statement signed by the President of the Croatian Supreme Court, Supreme Court Judge Damir Kontrec.

Criminal investigation in progress

In a deliberately caused fire on Easter Sunday, in the center of Osijek, the car of the judge of the County Court burned down. The report to the police that a car was on fire in the city center came a little after 6 o’clock.

The fire was extinguished by members of the Osijek Public Fire Brigade. The car was completely burnt, and the vehicle parked next to it was also damaged. The investigation found that the fire was caused by human action, and police officers are conducting a criminal investigation in order to determine all the circumstances of this event, the Osijek-Baranja Police Department announced yesterday. Criminal Investigation is in progress.

The judge of the Osijek County Court, Simenic-Kovac, over the past few years has led a series of highly publicized court proceedings and Uskok cases.