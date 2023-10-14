Between 26,000 and 46,000 Croats need palliative care

Podijeli :

Ilustracija/Patrik Macek/PIXSELL

It is estimated that between 26,000 and 46,000 people in Croatia need palliative care, and between 4,800 and 8,500 patients in Zagreb alone.

Volunteers who provide care for dying patients say they cannot emphasise enough the importance of volunteering in the process of setting up a quality palliative care system. Palliative care improves the quality of life of patients and their families faced with problems related to a terminal illness, and is not dealing exclusively with physical symptoms, but also with emotional, social and spiritual needs.

The motto of this year’s World Hospice and Palliative Care Day, which is celebrated today, is ‘Compassionate Communities – Together for Palliative Care’. The La Verna Association and the City Office for Social Protection, Health and Veterans are marking it today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Zagreb’s Cvjetni trg.

“Compassion is important for all people, every day, and especially for those who are seriously ill or dying, as well as their family members and people in mourning,” says coordinator Olivera Kapetanovic.