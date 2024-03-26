BiH Council of Ministers approves voting for Croatian parliamentary election

Podijeli :

N1

The Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday approved the establishment of polling stations for Croatian citizens living in the country to vote in the Croatian parliamentary election on 16 and 17 April.

The Council of Ministers has given its approval for voting in the Croatian parliamentary election on the territory of Bosnia and Herzegovina on 16 and 17 April from 7 am to 7 pm.

Polling stations will be set up in cities with Croatian diplomatic-consular missions.

Croatian citizens with permanent residence in Bosnia and Herzegovina will be able to vote for three members of the parliament in the 11th constituency, which is intended for the Croatian diaspora.

Those who are in BiH on the day of the election and reside in Croatia can also vote. They can vote for candidates in the constituency of their place of residence, but must register in advance if they wish to exercise their right to vote on the territory of Bosnia and Herzegovina.