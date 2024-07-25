UEFA fines Croatian Football Federation

On Wednesday, UEFA fined seven national football associations, including the Croatian Football Federation (HNS), a total of 230,000 euros for racist and discriminatory abuse by fans at European Championship matches.
The HNS must pay the highest fine of 50,000 euros for “racist and/or discriminatory behaviour” by Croatian fans at each of the three European Championship matches against Spain, Albania and Italy.
UEFA has also banned the HNS from selling tickets to fans for an away match in UEFA competitions.
Sanctions were also imposed on Albania, Hungary, Austria, Slovenia, Romania and Serbia.
Romania was fined €40,000 for racist and discriminatory abuse by fans at matches against Ukraine, Romania and the Netherlands and banned from selling tickets to fans for an away match.
Fines for racist and discriminatory abuse
The Serbian Football Association has been fined 30,000 euros for racist and discriminatory abuse by fans at matches against England, Slovenia and Denmark and banned from selling tickets to fans for an away match.
Slovenia was fined the same amount for racist and discriminatory abuse by fans at matches against Denmark, England and Portugal and banned from selling tickets to fans for an away match, albeit with a two-year probation period.
The Albanian Football Association was fined a total of 30,000 euros for racist behaviour at two matches, against Croatia and Spain, and banned from selling tickets to fans for an away match, but was also given a two-year probation period.
Hungary received the same sanctions as Albania for racist fan behaviour at matches against Germany and Scotland, while Austria was charged and fined €20,000 for a match against Poland.
Kakvo je tvoje mišljenje o ovome?
Budi prvi koji će ostaviti komentar!