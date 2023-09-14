Bosnia: Dodik sends open letter telling Christian Schmidt he is not High Representative

Podijeli :

The President of Bosnia's Republika Srpska (RS) entity, Milorad Dodik, sent an open letter to international community's peace envoy Christian Schmidt reminding him that he does not recognize his appointment as High Representative with out the US Cecurity Council's confirmation. He also advised the High Representative that he should not impose laws and decisions the kind of which he would not allow to be imposed in Bavaria, the German federal state which Schmidt comes from.

Republika Srpska and I, as the President of the RS, respect the international community. We often disagreed with its attitude towards us, but we also showed respect when we disagreed. We respect the Dayton Agreement, which was authored by the United States of America and its partners. We respect the Constitution of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which was authored by the United States of America and its partners. We respect international treaties, rules, and procedures. One of the procedures established by Annex 10 of the Dayton Peace Agreement also defines the method of electing the High Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Dodik stated at the beginning of his letter.

Then he continued telling Schmidt that he is “not a High Representative.”

“You violated it. You are not appointed under that procedure. You are not the High Representative. You do not represent the international community in BiH, you do not represent the foreign signatories of Annex 10, and you do not represent anyone. The High Representative was Mr. Inzko. It was Mr. Lajcak. It was Mr. Petrich. Carl Bilt. They were elected and appointed. You were not. You are misrepresenting yourself and thus compromising the international community in BiH and insulting the German people,” Dodik said.

He goes on to add that Schmidt simultaneously humiliates Serbs, Bosniaks, Croats and everyone else who lives in the country.

“At the same time, you are humiliating Serbs, Bosniaks, Croats and everyone else living in Bosnia and Herzegovina, taking away the right of the elected representatives to make laws as the only authorized ones to do so. You are turning BiH into a colony, instead of the Parliamentary Assembly – you pass laws, and then you impose a law that protects you and sanctions those who oppose your lawlessness. You came to BiH without authorization and you are making threats. Today you threaten me, tomorrow you will beat citizens on the streets of Sarajevo because you don’t like how they look at you,” Dodik added.

At the end of the letter, he advises Schmidt not to do in BiH what he would not allow in Bavaria first.

“Mr. Schmidt, I have great respect for Bavaria, where you come from and which has a lot that Republika Srpska is defending today. Do not try to do in BiH what you would not allow in Bavaria first. Aside from the fact that you do not have the legitimacy and right to do that, it’s not humane! And we’ve had enough of you, it will not pass. [US Ambassador Michael] Murphy and his frustrations will not help you. Arrogance and threats, false heroism are useless. It will not pass! Instead of threatening us, provide the confirmation of your election from the signatories of Annex 10 and the relevant resolution of appointment by the UN Security Council. If you don’t know, the headquarters of the UN Security Council is on the East River in New York in that big building. It’s easy to get to. But obviously, you are not recognized over there, nor here,” states the open letter of the Republika Srpska entity President, Milorad Dodik, addressed to Christian Schmidt.