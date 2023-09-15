Bosnia: Dodik to visit Russia in November

Podijeli :

Alexey FILIPPOV / SPUTNIK / AFP

The president of Bosnia’s Republika Srpska (RS) entity, Milorad Dodik, will visit Russia in November, the head of the RS representative office in Moscow, Dusko Perovic, announced on Friday.

“The President of Republika Srpska will visit Russia at the beginning of November, and at the end of that month our MPs will also come”, Perovic said, according to the Russian daily Izvestia.

The daily notes that the President of RS previously announced a visit China in October or November, where he will talk with President Xi Jinping, and that he hoped to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin by the end of the year.