Croatia issues first euro bond on international market since joining euro zone

Goran Stanzl/Pixsell

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday successfully issued a euro bond on the international capital market in the total nominal amount of 1.5 billion euros, to mature in 2035.

The bond was issued at a coupon rate of 4.0% per annum and 4.047% yield, the ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.

The transaction was carried out in a single day, with demand exceeding €6.4 billion.

The investment community’s interest was great, with more than 200 expressions of interest from a number of countries, including Germany, Great Britain, Austria, France and the United States.

The level of interest as well as the final terms of the issue strongly confirm Croatia’s credibility and investors’ trust regarding its economy and public debt, notably following the country’s accession to the euro area and the Schengen area on 1 January, the ministry said.