Croatia joins 1967 Outer Space Treaty, paving the way for space exploration

Source: Unsplash / Guillermo Ferla

Croatian scientists will finally be able to participate in the exploration of outer space after the government has formally adopted a piece of legislation ratifying the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, state news agency Hina said on Friday, summarizing an article published by the Jutarnji List daily.

The Treaty entered into force in 1967 and has been signed by 112 countries so far. Croatia and Latvia were the only European Union member states that haven’t signed it yet. Hina did not say if Latvia has done the same.

The Treaty adopted the principle of freedom of outer space and confirms that outer space belongs to all humanity. Under the Treaty, outer space and celestial bodies are open for exploration and use by all countries “without discrimination of any kind.”

The exploration and use of outer space shall be carried out for the benefit and in the interests of all countries and shall be the province of all mankind. Outer space is not subject to national appropriation by claim of sovereignty, by means of use or occupation, or by any other means.

The Ministry of Science and Education told Jutarnji List that signing the treaty allows Croatia to make an “effective contribution” to monitoring space policies. The aim is to encourage the further exploration and dissemination of information on space-related issues as well as the study of legal issues of common interest that can arise in the exploration and use of outer space.

“Connecting Croatian science and business with highly-developed global circles is a precondition for stronger development of Croatia’s exploratory, innovative and economic potential in this area. Outer space is one of the areas where Croatia is trying to connect its scientific community and economy at the international level, which is why in February 2018 the government signed the agreement with the European Space Agency on space cooperation for peaceful purposes,” Hina cited Jutarnji citing an unsigned press release from the ministry.

The treaty also says that the signatory states shall not place nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction in orbit or on celestial bodies or station them in outer space in any other manner.