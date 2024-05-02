Text of the resolution on the Srebrenica genocide adopted

Podijeli :

F.Z/N1

The Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to the United Nations, Zlatko Lagumdzija, said on Thursday that an agreement had been reached on a resolution to commemorate the genocide of Bosniaks in Srebrenica in July 1995, which is expected to be discussed during a session of the United Nations General Assembly in May.

Lagumdzija stated on the social media platform X that the process of finalising the resolution, which was formally proposed by Germany and Rwanda, has been completed and that it was forwarded to the President of the UN General Assembly, Dennis Francis. The text of the resolution will be submitted to the member states of the world organisation, which are expected to support it.

11 July to be declared an international day of remembrance

The resolution calls for 11 July to be declared an international day of remembrance for the victims of the genocide in Srebrenica. It reiterates its condemnation of all acts that glorify the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide as established by the judgements of international courts.

It emphasises the importance of completing the search for the remains of the remaining victims who have not yet been found and calls for the further prosecution of the perpetrators of the genocide who are still at large.

The resolution calls on all states to fully comply with their obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, to respect international law on the prevention and punishment of genocide and to respect the relevant decisions of the International Criminal Court.

Serbia opposes the adoption of the resolution

The Secretary-General of the United Nations is requested to establish an information programme entitled “Genocide in Srebrenica and the United Nations” to be implemented by 2025 on the 30th anniversary of the crime.

All UN member states as well as non-governmental organisations and civil society, the sponsors of the resolution, are simultaneously called upon to undertake appropriate activities to commemorate and honour the victims of the genocide in Srebrenica.

The most influential Western countries and major Islamic countries have signed up as supporters of the resolution, while Slovenia and North Macedonia are among the supporters from South-East Europe.

Serbia vehemently opposes the adoption of the resolution and is taking all measures to persuade as many UN member states as possible to at least abstain from voting in the General Assembly.