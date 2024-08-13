Croatia secures nominations in three categories at the Travvy Awards 2024

Podijeli :

Pixabay/ilustracija

Croatia has been nominated in three categories for the 2024 Travvy Awards, a prestigious US tourism honour that highlights the country's growing reputation as a top global travel destination.

Croatia is competing for the titles of Best Destination in the Mediterranean and Best Destination for Cruises. The Croatian National Tourist Board (CNTB) has also been shortlisted for Best European Tourism Organisation. These nominations represent an important milestone for Croatia and reflect its increasing attractiveness, particularly in the US market.

“We are delighted that Croatia’s qualities as a destination have been recognised at the Travvy Awards 2024,” said Leila Kresic-Juric, Director of the CNTB Representative Office in the US. “These nominations are a testament to the hard work of our tourism industry to achieve international competitiveness.”

6% increase in the arrival of American tourists

The Travvy Awards, sponsored by TravelPulse.com and AGENTatHOME magazine, are among the most prestigious awards in the U.S. travel industry. The awards are based on the votes of industry professionals and the general public and recognise excellence in a variety of categories, including destinations, tour operators and travel organisations.

The winners will be announced on 7 November at a ceremony at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Centre in Florida. Online voting is open until 6 September.

The USA is an important market for Croatian tourism. So far this year, over 469,000 American arrivals and 1.4 million overnight stays have been recorded, representing a 6% increase in arrivals and a 5% increase in overnight stays compared to the same period in 2023. Popular destinations for American tourists are Dubrovnik, Split, Zagreb, Hvar and Rovinj.