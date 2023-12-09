Croatian FM wraps up official visit to New Zealand

Podijeli :

Armin Durgut/PIXSELL

Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman wrapped up his official visit to New Zealand on Saturday in Auckland, where he met with Attorney General and Minister of Defence Judith Collins, and Minister of Police Mark Mitchell, the ministry said in a press release.

In his address, Grlic Radman welcomed Croatia’s inclusion in the plan for negotiations next year on the Agreement on the Avoidance of Double Taxation. “This is great news, because it is a vital agreement that will help business people the most. It will strengthen cooperation and communication in business, better ties between the business community will be established and it will help Croats returning to Croatia,” the minister said.

Grlic Radman also held talks with Minister for Ocean and Fisheries, Regional Development and Resources Shana Jones, MP Tanya Unkovich, businessman Peter Simunovich, and honorary consul Leo Panzich.

Speaking about the challenging times caused by the situations in Ukraine and the Middle East, Grlic Radman stressed that partnerships and cooperation with countries with which we share the same views are more important than ever. He underscored that Croatia has come a long way from independence and aggression to full European and Euro-Atlantic integration, and is ready to transfer experiences and continue to provide all forms of assistance.

“Croatia stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, stands firm in its support for Ukraine and will continue to help in the future, both bilaterally and with international partners,” the minister said.

He said that Croatia is one of only 15 countries in the world that is a member of NATO and the European Union, and more recently of the Schengen area and the eurozone. “Croatia, which 30 years ago was not on the world map as an independent country, in three decades has become one of the most developed countries. Croatia particularly appreciates and values ​​the contribution of Croats (living abroad) on this path,” Grlic Radman said at a meeting with the Croatian community.