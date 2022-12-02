Croatian foreign ministry condemns package sent to Ukrainian embassy

Podijeli :

Source: N1

The Croatian Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs strongly condemns a "suspicious" letter sent to the Ukrainian Embassy in Zagreb, and Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman has expressed solidarity with Ukrainian Ambassador Vasilij Kyrylych, the Ministry told Hina on Friday.

A spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleg Nikolenko, announced on Facebook on Friday that packages “with animal eyes” and “impregnated with a liquid of characteristic color” were sent to the embassies in Croatia, Italy, Poland, Hungary, the Netherlands and Austria, as well as the consulates in Naples, Krakow and Brno.

“We strongly condemn today’s act of sending a suspicious letter addressed to the Ukrainian Embassy,” the Ministry told Hina.

The Croatian Ministry added that in a conversation with the Ukrainian ambassador, Grlic-Radman “expressed solidarity and confirmed the assistance of all institutions participating in the investigation of this act of intimidation.”

The Ukrainian Embassy in Zagreb did not confirm the news or provide details when asked by Hina, adding that it would publish a statement on its website later.