Croatian GDP increases by 2.8% in 2023

The Croatian Bureau of Statistics announced in an initial estimate on Tuesday that Croatian GDP rose by 4.3% in the last quarter of 2023.
This is thanks to growth in consumption and investments. It was the 12th consecutive quarter while GDP rose by 2.8% in 2023, the Croatian Statistical Office announced in an initial estimate on Tuesday.
Annual GDP growth in Q3 2023 was 2.8%.
GDP growth in Q4 2023 was the highest since Q3 2022, while quarter-on-quarter growth was 1.3%.
