Croatian national football team lands in Zagreb

Source: N1

The Croatian national football team, which finished third at the Qatar World Cup, landed at Zagreb Airport at 5.26 pm on Sunday and were scheduled to head by bus to the main city square, where thousands of fans are awaiting them for a celebration of their bronze medal.

Upon landing, the team were welcomed by the Zagreb Majorettes and an honorary Croatian Army unit, while citizens awaited them at the airport’s exits.

Like four years ago, when the national team won the silver at the World Cup in Russia, a welcome ceremony and a special programme were organised in Zagreb’s main square, which was full of singing and chanting fans, many carrying flags and national insignia, since the afternoon.

The team will head for the main square by bus on a route where traffic will be specially regulated. The city has called on fans, notably parents with small children and older persons, to greet the team already along the route.

The team are expected at Trg Bana Jelačića square between 6.30 and 7 pm. Along the route, the vehicles driving them will be escorted by police cars and motorcycles, with support from the police air unit.

The HRK 2 million welcome ceremony has been organised by the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) in cooperation with the government and the City of Zagreb. The government will cover half the cost and the HNS the other half.