Fans gather in main Zagreb square to welcome national football team

Source: Luka Stanzl/PIXSELL

Zagreb's main square was almost full of football fans shortly before 4 pm on Sunday, when a programme organised to welcome the World Cup bronze-winning national team was set to start.

Thousands of fans from Zagreb and many other towns have been gathering in Trg Bana Jelačića square, armed with flags, jerseys, caps, scarves, and other props with the recognisable red and white squares.

They have been chanting while waiting for the start of the programme, including performances by several bands.

The plane with the national team landed and the team is expected to arrive in the central square aboard a bus between 6.30 and 7 pm.

The city has called on fans, notable parents with small children and older persons, to greet the team already along the route from the airport to the main city square.

Police have said vehicle and passenger traffic towards the city centre is intensified but without difficulty so far.