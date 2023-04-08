Croatian officials extend best wishes for Easter

Podijeli :

Pixabay / ilustracija

President Zoran Milanovic has wished a happy Easter to all people in Croatia who celebrate this Christian holiday and to Croats abroad, in particular those living in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

People across the Christian world, including our country, have always regarded the Easter holiday as a symbol of hope of a new start and of light overcoming darkness. These messages of the greatest Christian holiday have long been accepted not only as the foundation of the faith but also as secular values. Believing that suffering will pass, that good will prevail and that life has meaning encourages every person, the President said in his message.

The modern society, to which we belong, and people who live in it need a signpost towards the values of Easter, today perhaps more than ever before. The killing and suffering of people in Ukraine, new threats of war, and social instability across the world are a warning to us all that peace, security and prosperity are easily taken for granted, while in fact they can easily collapse if there is no kindness in man, no solidarity among people and no love for your neighbour.

That’s why now is the right time to recognise the importance of peace and understanding among people and nations. Every person, believer or not, has the right to hope that light will shine on their life and that the joy of life is not lost, Milanovic said.

PM: Easter gives us courage to overcome challenges

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic also extended his best wishes to the Christian faithful in Croatia who celebrate Easter according to the Gregorian calendar, saying that Easter is “the greatest Christian holiday when we celebrate the joy of living and the path of compassion, hope and love.”

“Easter gives us the courage and guidance to build mutual understanding and persist in overcoming all the challenges that we face as a society, leading Croatia forward,” the prime minister said in his message on Saturday.

“Our thoughts are in particular with those in our society who are the most vulnerable. These Easter holidays are a time of unity when we put special emphasis on strengthening social solidarity and building a more tolerant environment so that no one is left behind,” Plenkovic said.

Parliament Speaker: Croatian people are in thoughts with the friendly people of Ukraine

Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic wished all citizens of Croatia and those who believe in the resurrection of Christ a joyful and blessed Easter.

“Easter, the holiday of love and charity, has always been an encouragement to Christian believers to make a stronger and lasting personal commitment to caring for their neighbours in need or for the most vulnerable members of our society,” Jandrokovic said.

“Public office holders in Croatia, in particular Christians among them, are called upon to lead such efforts with their own example, promoting the spirit of solidarity, unity and trust regardless of how challenging the circumstance in which they work may be,” he said.

“It is our duty not to forget our compatriots in need, those who are sick or without their loved ones, or other people in the world who are experiencing hard times, injustices or oppression,” he added.

“This Easter, too, the Croatian people are in thoughts with the friendly people of Ukraine who are again celebrating Easter in the circumstances of an imposed war, like our homeland three decades ago,” Jandroković said.