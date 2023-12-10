Croatian Parliament speaker: State must take care of its citizens

Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic said on Sunday, on the occasion of the release of some of the Croatian fans from Greek prisons and covering the costs of their return, that the state is obliged to take care of its citizens.
“It is the state’s obligation to take care of its citizens, and what happens later will be resolved in the usual procedure,” said Jandroković after Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said that the Croatian Embassy in Athens was instructed to cover the entire package of costs for the return of Croatian fans if they have no means.
He said that the decision to release 31 fans was made on Friday. Less than 20 approached the Embassy and some of them asked for money to buy tickets to return to Croatia.
“The state must take care of its citizens who find themselves in trouble abroad, whether it happens because of their own responsibility or due to some other circumstances,” said Jandrokovic.
