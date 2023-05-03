Croatian PM extends condolences over Belgrade school massacre

Podijeli :

N1 Srbija

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Wednesday extended condolences to Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic over the massacre that took place earlier in the day in a Belgrade elementary school, saying that he was saddened by a large number of victims.

“Please accept my sincere condolences following the mass shooting at the elementary school in Belgrade. We express our sincere condolences to the families of those killed, and we wish the wounded a speedy recovery,” Plenkovic’s letter reads.

Serbia: Teenager kills nine in Belgrade school

Eight students and a security guard of the “Vladislav Ribnikar” school in the centre of Belgrade were killed, and seven more were seriously injured on Wednesday morning when a 14-year-old started shooting at them.

The attacker is a seventh-grader of that school, identified as K.K., born in 2009, and he was arrested, the Interior Ministry confirmed after this unprecedented tragedy.