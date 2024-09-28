Croatian PM: UN members have right to choose their own path

Podijeli :

All Member States of the United Nations have the right to independence and their people must be free to determine their own path, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said in his speech at a General Debate of the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday.

All UN member-states “must not depend on their neighbour’s permission, nor should they be left alone to succumb to a neighbour’s military aggression,” the Croatian PM said. his was a direct reference to the ongoing war waged by the Russian Federation against Ukraine. “In a world facing intensifying crises, from Ukraine to the Middle East and Sudan, Croatia stands firm in its belief that every nation has the right to self-determination and protection under the UN Charter.” “As a country that has endured conflict and the painful process of post-war recovery, Croatia understands first-hand the value of peace, security, and international solidarity,” Plenkovic told the UN General Assembly. He further highlighted that Croatia is still searching for 1,792 missing persons from the Homeland War.

Croatia will not tire in its support to Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity and in our assistance, and we call upon all to do the same, he said on the topic of the war in Ukraine that has been lasting for three years.

“The Russian Federation’s brutal aggression against Ukraine continues well into its third year, trampling all tenets of international law.”

Plenkovic also stressed the need for “the immediate and unconditional release of all remaining hostages” in Gaza. He urged both Israel and Hamas to engage in “genuine negotiations to end hostilities and prevent further escalation.”

The Croatian premier notes that “the wars in Ukraine and Gaza are overshadowing the immense humanitarian and civilian catastrophe unfolding in Sudan.”

“This is even more alarming considering the context of increasing fragmentation of the security architecture in many parts of the African continent.”

“We must not leave Africa behind. A continent where half of the population is younger than 19 should and must be seen as a source of hope for humanity, not as an afterthought.”

Southeast Europe

Plenkovic underscored Croatia’s position as a model of successful integration into the European Union and NATO.

“As a country with deep expertise and a nuanced understanding of Southeast Europe, Croatia stands as a model of successful integration into both the European Union and NATO.”

“This unique position not only gives Croatia a special status within the region but also grants it significant authority in advocating for peace, stability, and the European aspirations of its neighbours,” he added.

Croatia finds the topic of “the stability of neighbouring Bosnia and Herzegovina, with which we share more than a thousand kilometres long border particularly important,” he said.

“In order to achieve security and stability in the country, the constitutional full equality of the three constituent peoples – Croats, Bosniaks and Serbs – must be ensured and the Dayton-Paris Accords, the peace treaties that ended the war and confirmed the multinational, multi-confessional and multicultural Bosnia and Herzegovina, must be upheld.”

Climate change and sustainable development

Plenkovic also commented on climate change and said that being located in the Mediterranean, one of the world’s regions expected to be hardest hit by climate change “it is not by accident that Croatia got a portfolio for the Mediterranean in the new EU Commission.”

He also highlighted Croatia’s achievements in sustainable development, recalling that the country has earned an impressive 8th place among 193 UN Member States in the 2024 Sustainable Development Report, thanks to its implementation of reforms and investments in sustainability.