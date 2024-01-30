Croatian union federation slams violence against foreign workers

Podijeli :

N1

The SSSH trade union federation on Monday most strongly condemned recent verbal and physical attacks on foreign workers in Zagreb, noting that it expects a prompt reaction by law enforcement authorities to send a message of zero tolerance to violence.

A feeling of security needs to be restored for anyone who felt threatened and intimidated by the attacks, the SSSH said, noting that the recent developments also provide an opportunity to discuss employers’ responsibility for workers’ safety and dignity, notably of multinational delivery companies which, it said, frequently do not register foreign workers.

It noted that attacks motivated by the victim’s skin colour or ethnicity should be punished particularly strictly, adding that everyone in Croatia shared the responsibility for building a tolerant, supporting, non-violent and solidarity-based society.

Special responsibility rests with the state, which by failing to manage migrations and adopt integration policies – both with regard to foreign workers as well as the domestic population – still behaves as if changes in the labour market and society do not concern it, it said.

“We urgently need appropriate inclusion and support mechanisms and tools to help foreign workers integrate more easily,” the SSSH said, calling on politicians and political parties to address these topics responsibly in the run-up to elections and focus on topics such as social equity and rights for all workers.

The SSSH also called on foreign workers in Croatia to organise a union, offering its help.