Croatian woman among 21 victims of Venice bus crash

Marco SABADIN / AFP

The Croatian Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs said on Wednesday that a Croatian woman was among the 21 passengers killed in a bus crash in Venice on Tuesday, while another, her husband, was seriously injured.

The ministry extended condolences to the Croatian victim’s family.

24-year-old Antonela was five months pregnant when she arrived in Venice with her new husband, Marko, for their honeymoon. Marko is currently at the intensive care unit at the Mirano hospital, but he is in stable condition.

A total of 21 people died, and 15 were injured in the accident. A newborn baby is among the victims.

The tourist bus plunged from an overpass above a railway line between the Venice districts of Mestre and Marghera on Tuesday evening.

Rescuers were quoted by ANSA news agency as saying it was mostly a “tragedy of young or very young people”.