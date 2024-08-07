Croatians win three medals at the Silicon Valley International Inventions Festival

Podijeli :

Hrvatska zajednica inovatora

Croatian innovators have won a gold, silver and bronze medal at the Silicon Valley International Inventions Festival (SVIIF), where over 400 innovations from 40 countries were presented, as well as a special prize from the Chinese Innovators Association, the Croatian Union of Innovators announced on Wednesday.

The gold medal went to the innovation “Box barrier” from the company Jeltom d.o.o.

The silver medal was won by the innovation “Sink Pavao” from the company Egorra d.o.o.

The bronze medal and the special prize of the Chinese Association of Innovators went to the innovation “Tactile pendants for the blind and visually impaired” from the Faculty of Graphic Arts in Zagreb.

The Silicon Valley International Inventions Festival took place from 26 to 28 July in Santa Clara, USA. The Mayor of Santa Clara, Lisa M. Gillmor, visited the festival and, in addition to her support for the festival, showed particular enthusiasm for Croatian innovations.

In addition, in cooperation with the Croatian National Tourist Board, Croatian destinations were promoted as sought-after destinations in the Mediterranean region, according to the Croatian Union of Innovators in its press release.