Croatia’s 1st humanitarian convoy on way to quake-struck Turkey

Source: REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

The first convoy transporting food, tents, beds, sleeping bags, blankets, heaters and medical and humanitarian aid, worth €819,600, departed from Croatia's Civil Protection Directorate's logistics centre in Jastrebarsko, south of Zagreb, for Turkey on Friday morning.

Civil Protection Director Damir Trut told the press that the relief aid was prepared immediately after the Croatian government decided to provide support to Turkish quake victims.

The convoy consists of trucks of Civil Protection, Caritas and the Croatian Red Cross.

Red Cross launches fundraiser to help residents of Turkey and Syria

Croatian Red Cross Executive President Robert Markt said that this was the first convoy and Croatia would send more assistance in the coming days.

Apart from this assistance, Caritas Croatia is seeking ways to deliver aid to Syria, and 10 housing modules will most likely be transported by sea to Syria, the head of Caritas Croatia, Bishop Boze Rados, said at the see-off ceremony at Jastrebarsko.

Rados noted that the Croatian Bishops’ Conference has earmarked €100,000 in aid to the quake-hit areas in Turkey and Syria.

On Thursday evening, the Croatia government decided to donate aid worth more than a million euro to Turkey and Syria, after the two countries were struck by devastating earthquakes on Monday.

The government is sending relief material to Turkey, including food, tents, beds, sleeping bags, blankets, heaters and medical and sanitary equipment, worth a total of €819,601.50, it was said after the cabinet’s conference call.

Croatia will also donate €200,000 to Syria – €100,000 via Caritas Croatia and €100,000 via the Croatian Red Cross, it was added.

Croatia’s search and rescue team arrived in the province of Hatay two days ago, and will stay in Turkey “as long as necessary” to help local authorities in the search and rescue operation.