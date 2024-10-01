Croatia’s consumption rises for the 17th month in a row

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

Croatian retail trade increased in real terms in August 2024 compared to August 2023. This is the 17th month in a row and indicates stable economic growth in the third quarter.

According to the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS) on Tuesday, retail sales adjusted for working days fell by 0.7% in real terms in August compared to the previous month, while they rose by 5.7% compared to August 2023.

The year-on-year increase in retail sales was slower than in July, when it was 7.9%.

Retail sales of food, beverages and tobacco rose by 5.9% and those of non-food products (except automotive fuels and lubricants) by 7.3%.

In the first eight months of 2024, retail sales rose by 7.6 in real terms compared to the same period of the previous year.

The data points to the continuation of the steady growth of the Croatian economy, after it grew by 3.3% in Q2 2024 and has thus grown for 14 consecutive quarters.