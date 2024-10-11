AI literacy on the rise in Croatia, but job losses and data protection concerns remain

Podijeli :

N1

The results of the second national survey on the perception of artificial intelligence in Croatia were presented. The survey is part of a research project carried out jointly by EFFECTUS College, the Croatian Post, the financial agency FINA and the Kufner Group.

According to the results presented by Assoc. Prof. Dr Robert Kopal, the number of citizens with high AI literacy has increased by 5% compared to the previous year and now stands at 24%. The use of AI tools has also increased: 25% of respondents occasionally use AI tools, compared to 14% in 2023.

Almost half of the respondents expect that many jobs in the Republic of Croatia will disappear in the next 10 years due to the influence of artificial intelligence. In line with this, a higher percentage of respondents have a negative attitude towards AI. 59% have negative associations when AI is mentioned, and 35% have no trust in AI systems.

Majority of respondents concerned about the use of personal data in AI systems

Despite the negative perception, the number of respondents who believe that the opportunities and benefits of AI-supported products and services outweigh the dangers and risks has increased by 3%.

However, half of respondents do not want to pay for AI tools and the majority are concerned about the use of personal data in AI systems.

The survey was conducted on a sample of 2,200 respondents using CAPI and CAWI methods, which include computer-assisted personal interviews in households and an online panel.

The aim of the project is to define and monitor key indicators for the perception of AI in Croatia and to identify relevant differences and correlations using scientific and professional methods.