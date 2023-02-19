Croatia’s mint manufactured 405 million euro coins last year

Podijeli :

Source: Davor Javorovic/PIXSELL

The central bank-owned mint is also preparing for the possible manufacture of euro coins for other EU member states.

The mint makes about 4,000 euro coins per minute and it made as many as 405 million in a little over five months of 2022, manufacturing director Roman Husta told the public broadcaster.

This year the mint plans to manufacture 200 million coins so that the planned quantity, needed to complete the kuna-to-euro changeover, is reached.

Estimates are currently being made for next year’s needs.

The mint is also manufacturing collection, silver and gold coins. The latest gold coin is the smallest coin in the world with less than 2 mm in diameter. It is named after the Croatian town of Hum, which has the status of the smallest town in the world.

Croatia’s mint is among the 17 accredited in Europe for the manufacture of euro coins, so in future, it might apply for the manufacture of coins for other EU member states.