Croatian PM, Parliament Speaker extend Kurban Bayram greetings

Podijeli :

N1 / Ivan Hrstić

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic on Sunday extended their greetings to the head of the Islamic Community in Croatia, Aziz Hasanovic and Croatian citizens of the Islamic faith on the occasion of Kurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice.

“On behalf of the government and myself, I wholeheartedly extend my best wishes to the Islamic Community and all Muslim believers on the most significant Islamic holiday, with the wish that you spend it in peace and joy,” the Prime Minister wrote, expressing his hope that this time of sacrifice and devotion brings them abundant health, success, and personal satisfaction.

The government will continue to cultivate a culture of dialogue, tolerance, mutual respect, and understanding with the Islamic community, as an important component of Croatian society, he said.

“Through our strong commitment to promoting social solidarity, mutual trust, and cooperation, we have jointly built an exceptionally high-quality coexistence among members of all religious communities in Croatia,” Parliament Speaker Jandrokovic said in his congratulatory message.

Jandrokovic emphasised that dedication to these principles will remain a crucial part of our collective responses to current and future challenges, as this approach contributes to the common good of the entire Croatian society.