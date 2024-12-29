Croatia’s Zrinka Ljutic wins slalom race in Semmering

Podijeli :

SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

Croatian skier Zrinka Ljutic has won the slalom race of the World Cup in Semmering, Austria on Sunday. For the 20-year-old from Zagreb, this is her first career victory and the first win for Croatian women's skiing in over 18 years since Janica Kostelic.

Ljutic was followed by Germany’s Lena Duerr in second place, trailing by 1.75 seconds, and Austria’s Katharina Liensberger in third (+1.85).

Four years ago, Ljutic made her World Cup debut in Semmering, and since then, she has achieved four slalom podium finishes, three of them in second place. Recently, she also claimed her first giant slalom podium.

Ljutic is currently the third-ranked slalom skier in the world with 209 points, behind Switzerland’s Camille Rast (255) and Duerr (235). In the overall standings, Ljutic is in second place with 334 points, behind Rast, who leads with 351 points.