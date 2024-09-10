Cruise trips to Croatian Adriatic up by 14% in Jan-July 2024

In the first seven months of this year, 65 foreign cruise ships made 357 trips to the Croatian Adriatic, which is 33 or 14% more trips than in the same period in 2023, while in July alone the number of trips increased by 27%, according to the Croatian Bureau of Statistics.

In the year to July 2024, the number of foreign cruise ships increased by five or 8.3% compared with the same period last year, bringing 515,000 passengers (+25.2%). They spent 801 days in Croatia, about 70 days or 9.3% longer than in the first seven months of 2023.

In July 2024 alone, 113 cruise trips were recorded, up by 31.4% compared with July 2023, while the number of visitors rose by 28% to 164,400. In June 2024, there were 100 cruise trips.

The foreign cruise ships sailed under the flags of 13 countries. Maltese-flagged vessels made 109 trips, or about 30% of the total number of trips, followed by ships under the flags of the Bahamas, Panama and Norway.

Most of the 357 cruise trips were made to Dubrovnik-Neretva County (48.5%) and Split-Dalmatia County (23.3%). The port of Dubrovnik recorded 241 visits, Split 152, Zadar 107, Hvar 58, Korčula 41, Šibenik 40 and Rovinj 37.