Daily: Dinamo FC fans to stay in Greek prisons 6 more months at least

Matija Habljak/PIXSELL

Croatian football fans will remain in Greek prisons for another six months at least, Vecernji List daily said on Tuesday, citing the attorney of the first group of Dinamo FC fans questioned by an Athens court investigating judge yesterday.

The next decision we are waiting for is on who will be released from investigative detention, who will be indicted and who will go to trial, the attorney said. By then, at least half of the 18-month time an investigation can last will have passed, the daily noted.

Athanasios Kaimenakis is the Greek attorney representing 95 of about 100 Dinamo fans, called Bad Blue Boys, detained in Greek prisons since early August after riots in which one Greek football fan was killed.

After some of his clients were questioned on Monday, he said there was no material evidence for 60, either video footage or DNA, to keep them in prison.

Our defence is strong. I appeal to the families of my clients to stay calm. When I visited the Bad Blue Boys in jail, the guards told me they were extremely disciplined and behaving nicely. I’m very proud of them, the attorney said.

The reading of appeals could last a fortnight, according to unofficial reports, on which many translators will work.

Another 44 Bad Blue Boys will be questioned by the investigating judge today and the rest tomorrow, Vevernji List said.