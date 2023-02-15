Defence Minister: Croatia will implement NATO decisions on defence budget

Podijeli :

Source: MATEUSZ SLODKOWSKI / AFP

Croatia will continue to implement joint decisions aimed at strengthening NATO security and decisions on defence outlays, notably for modernisation and equipment, Defence Minister Mario Banozic said on Wednesday after a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels.

He said the security reality was entirely different from a few years ago and that it called for adopting decisions that would further strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defence.

NATO member states committed in 2014 to raising their defence budget to at least 2% of their GDP by 2024. Some have still not met this target yet, while others, due to the Russian war in Ukraine, are asking that the target be raised to 2.5%.

According to Banozic, most of the member states have not invested enough in their armies for more than 20 years and the situation in Europe since the aggression on Ukraine has made it clear that they should modernise their defence sectors and increase investment in defence.

On the fringes of the meeting, he signed three letters of intent expressing Croatia’s interest in participating in three new NATO projects – Gap Crossing Capability, Mobility and Counter-Mobility Capabilities, and Military Engineering Vehicles and Systems.

Croatia supports joint procurement through NATO mechanisms, which will make equipping easier, faster, simpler and cheaper, the minister said.

At the meeting, Banozic said, he reiterated Croatia’s commitment to NATO security, adding that more than 60% of the Croatian forces are deployed in NATO’s Eastern Flank, in Lithuania, Poland and Hungary.

Asked if Croatia was in favour of raising the defence budget target, he said it was but noted that it was necessary to take into account budgetary possibilities. “We must also think about other sectors financed from the budget, and by signing for these projects, we are increasing the funds for modernising the army.”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the meeting discussed the importance of investing in defence and that member states had been increasing their defence budgets for eight years now.

“This trend is expected to continue this year. But more needs to be done,” he said, adding that today the Allies “discussed how to build on the defence investment pledge and future commitments beyond 2024. NATO leaders will take decisions on this at our next summit in Vilnius.”

Banozic said Croatia stood ready to help Ukraine with its experience in post-war reconstruction, rehabilitation, demining, and care for veterans.

NATO defence ministers again extended strong support to Ukraine and confirmed continued assistance via NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package.

NATO member states also supported its partners at risk, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and Moldova, adopting packages to enhance their defence and security capabilities.

The security and stability of BiH are especially important for the Croatian government and Croatia will continue to help BiH on its Euro-Atlantic journey, both bilaterally and via NATO’s support mechanisms, said Banozic.

The package for BiH covers 12 cooperation areas – three on security and nine on defence.

The ministers also expressed full solidarity with Turkey following the recent devastating earthquakes.

Banozic extended condolences on the earthquakes to his Turkish counterpart and told his Ukrainian counterpart that Croatia will continue to assist Ukraine.

The ministers adopted NATO’s political guidelines for defence planning this year and addressed ways to boost industrial capacity and replenish stockpiles of armaments and munitions.