Democrats join “Our Croatia” alliance

Podijeli :

N1 / Ivan Hrstić

The political alliance "Nasa Hrvatska" (Our Croatia), consisting of the Social Democrats and the Croatian Peasant Party (HSS) as well as the Croatian Labour Party, was joined by the Democrats party on Saturday.

Social Democrats leader Davorko Vidovic said that Croatians live below their possibilities and that Croatia’s lagging behind other countries in institutional, democratic, demographic, economic and social development required a change in the way it was run.

Croatian Labour Party leader David Bregovac warned that the young and working-age population was leaving the country, noting that the minimum wage in neighbouring Slovenia was €400 higher than in Croatia, which, he said, was almost the amount of the average pension in Croatia.

Ivan Lukez, president of the Democrats, said that his party had recognised in the Our Croatia alliance great potential for a positive change and the ability to form a large centre-left coalition.

The Our Croatia alliance advocates strengthening trust in state institutions and own’s own potential and abilities and building Croatia to the benefit of the people, with responsibility, inclusiveness, tolerance and respect as fundamental values, the alliance said in a statement.