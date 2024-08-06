Discus thrower Sandra Elkasevic wins 5th medal for Croatia at the Olympics

Podijeli :

Croatia's Sandra Elkasevic won the bronze medal in the women's discus throw with 67.51 metres on Monday. Gold went to US athlete Valarie Allman, who defended her title as Olympic champion in this athletics sport, while China's Bin Feng won silver.

This bronze was the third Olympic medal for the best Croatian discus thrower, having won gold in both London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016.

Elkasevic’s medal is the fifth medal the Croatians have won so far at the current 33rd Olympic Games in France.

Barbara Matic, a Croatian judoka, won the gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in the women’s 70kg category. The Sinkovic brothers also became Olympic champions in the rowing double sculls, while Donna Vekic won silver in the women’s Olympic tennis tournament and Miran Maricic bronze in the men’s 10-metre air rifle shooting.