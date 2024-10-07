EU activates Civil Protection Mechanism for emergency aid in BiH

Podijeli :

F.Z. / N1

The European Union has sent rescue teams and relief supplies to Bosnia and Herzegovina after Sarajevo officially requested to activate the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (EUCPM) after central parts of the country were devastated by flash floods last week.

Rescue teams from EU member states have been deployed and relief supplies have been dispatched. Search and rescue teams from Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro and Serbia arrived on the ground last weekend.

So far, 15 people have been declared dead in Jablanica in the north of Herzegovina. A further 10-15 deaths are not yet known after rainfall on Thursday night triggered a landslide in a quarry above the village of Donja Jablanica, burying houses underneath.

12 countries have offered help

When the EUCPM is activated, the European Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) will play a key role in coordinating the disaster response. It contributes at least 75% of the transport and/or operational costs of operations, regardless of whether a country is a member of the EU or not.

A total of 12 countries have offered assistance through the EUCPM. Albania, Hungary, Montenegro, Romania and Turkey have provided equipment for emergency shelters.

Bosnia and Herzegovina became a full member of the EUCPM in September 2022. This is the first time that Bosnia and Herzegovina has requested assistance from the EUCPM.

Strong expression of EU solidarity

The EU is also providing high-quality satellite imagery through its Copernicus satellite system to help local authorities assess the damage caused by the floods.

The EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, expressed his thanks for the numerous offers of help for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“Over the past few days, Bosnia and Herzegovina has had to deal with devastating floods. But the first responders are not alone in this deadly disaster. Through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, 12 countries have offered to provide emergency assistance. Search and rescue teams from Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro and Serbia are already on the ground and supporting the local crisis response. I would like to thank all the countries that have supported Bosnia and Herzegovina. This is a strong expression of EU solidarity at a time of great need,” said the Commissioner.