VIDEO / This is Zara, a dog from Croatia who is helping to search for missing persons in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Podijeli :

Zara, a search dog from the Croatian Mountain Rescue Service (HGSS), is helping flood victims in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“Our Zara”,” announced HGSS and shared photos of the hard-working dog tirelessly searching for survivors of the floods in Jablanica.

“HGSS teams are on their way to help colleagues in Bosnia and Herzegovina, where severe flooding and landslides have hit the area. The team consists of 11 HGSS members with 4 all-terrain vehicles and 2 boats from Sibenik, Dubrovnik and Orebic stations, as well as search dog Zara,” HGSS announced as they left for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

11 HGSS members on site

“The HGSS teams had to fight their way to Donja Jablanica, one of the most affected areas in Bosnia and Herzegovina. They are supplying the local health centre with vital supplies and will probably also be deployed to other locations. There are 11 HGSS members on the ground with four off-road vehicles, as well as other vehicles from the HGSS stations in Dubrovnik, Orebic and Sibenik. They will be joined by Zara, the search dog, who will help in the search for missing persons,” they added.

At least 20 people have died in the floods that hit Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday night.

Two days ago, the government of the Herzegovina-Neretva canton announced that the number of flood victims was lower than initially reported on Friday. It confirmed that 13 people had died in the canton and not 14, as previously stated by the cantonal police.

Unfortunately, however, the number of victims continued to rise in the days that followed.