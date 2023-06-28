Finance Minister: Price hikes can affect tourist season

Podijeli :

N1

Finance Minister Marko Primorac said on Wednesday that rising prices gave rise to concern and that a continuation of this trend could seriously jeopardise the tourist season and the economy in general.

“When you hear how high the prices are getting, it is absolutely unacceptable and it also makes me worry. I am afraid of the long-term effects of price hikes,” Primorac told the press after today’s cabinet meeting.

If the prices continue to rise at this rate, they can definitely adversely impact the tourist season, and the economy in general, said the minister.

The official statistics indicate that the inflation pressure is waning, but the growing prices of certain products are concerning.

Primorac said he could not see justification for such price increases, but refrained from specifying the sectors in question. He recalled that the government subsidised energy prices and lowered the Value Added Tax rates to cushion the impact of inflation.

Primorac called on economic operators to be cautious.

“Short-term unjustified price hikes and short-term benefits and earnings can produce highly undesirable effects in the long run,” he said.