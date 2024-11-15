Global and regional media reactions to Vili Beros’s Arrest

Podijeli :

Luka Stanzl/PIXSELL

The arrest of former health minister Vili Beros has caused a stir throughout Croatia and made headlines in both regional and global media.

“Croatia’s prime minister sacked Health Minister Vili Beros early on Friday, as the minister was arrested during a police search, of his home,” reports Deutsche Welle, quoting Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, who expressed his horror, disappointment and anger.

Deutsche Welle also mentioned that doctors and hospital administrators are among the other suspects in the investigation.

ABC News, AP, Le Monde, ANSA, Le Figaro…

“Croatian Health Minister Vili Beros was sacked on Friday after being arrested on suspicion of corruption,” Reuters writes, citing the USKOK statement and pointing out that EPPO has issued a separate statement on its investigation.

ABC News highlights comments from Beros’ lawyer Laura Valkovic, who stated that the former minister denies all allegations. The broadcaster also pointed to Croatia’s ongoing problems with political corruption. Other media outlets, including AP, Le Monde, ANSA and Le Figaro, have also reported on the case.

Numerous regional media have reported on the matter. N1 BiH, for example, reports not only on the case, but also on Vili Beros’ declaration of assets. N1 Serbia emphasises that the investigation was initiated by the EPPO, while N1 Slovenia focuses exclusively on the news of the arrest.