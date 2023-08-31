Gov’t gives consent for contract on helicopter emergency medical services

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

The government on Thursday gave its consent to the Health Ministry to assume financial obligations, in the period from 2024 to 2030, under a contract on the public procurement of helicopter emergency medical services in four cities.

Croatia has committed to establishing an adequate system of helicopter emergency medical services and has managed to obtain technical assistance for the project and have it partially financed by EU funds through the EC’s Technical Support Instrument, Health Minister Vili Beros said.

The ministry has conducted an open public procurement procedure for Rijeka, Split, Zagreb and Osijek and the total value of the contract is €62.5 million, including VAT.

The providers of helicopter emergency medical services in Rijeka and Split will have to provide the service 24 hours a day, seven days in a week, while those in Zagreb and Osijek will have to do so during the daytime seven days a week.

“Helicopter emergency medical service helps take care of seriously injured or critically ill persons within the so-called golden hour. Taking care of the patient within the golden hour increases their chances of survival by 30-50% as well as of a good recovery,” the minister said.