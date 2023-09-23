Greece issues European arrest warrant for 10 Dinamo football club’s supporters

Podijeli :

Ivana Ivanovic/PIXSELL

Acting on European arrest warrants issued by Greece, the Croatian police have arrested 10 members of Bad Blue Boys, Dinamo football club's supporter association, wanted by the Greek judiciary for involvement in riots ahead of a Dinamo-AEK match in Greece in August, in which a Greek national was killed.

According to unofficial reports, the police did not conduct an investigation into the suspects but only acted on the European arrest warrant.

The Justice Ministry on Saturday confirmed that the competent police services had informed it about the Greek authorities’ notification about the European arrest warrants, on which the police have the duty to act.

In line with the relevant procedure, the Croatian police have conveyed this information to the Office of the Chief State Prosecutor (DORH) for possible action by DORH.

According to the Greek notification, the arrest warrants are related to football fan violence in early August which, according to available information, the competent Greek authorities are still investigating.

A possible decision on action pursuant to the Greek notification and the possible handover of the suspects will be made by the competent judicial bodies.

The competent authorities will continue cooperating with the Greek authorities, and the government will, as it has done so far, continue taking steps to make sure the rights of Croatian nationals are respected, the ministry said in a statement.

After 29-year-old AEK supporter Michalis Katsouris was killed in the fan violence ahead of a Champions League qualifier between Dinamo and AEK on 7 August, 105 men, including 98 Dinamo supporters,were arrested in Greece and placed in custody pending completion of the investigation.