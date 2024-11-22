Hospital Tenders case: Nikola Petrac turns himself in

Podijeli :

Igor Kralj/PIXSELL

Nikola Petrac has turned himself in to the Croatian authorities. He has arrived at the Remetinec prison in Zagreb, as his lawyer Marijana Tomic announced a few days ago. His brother Novica is already there, while the whereabouts of their father, Hrvoje Petrac, remain unknown.

All three are suspects in a scandal involving the sale of overpriced robotic devices to Croatian hospitals. The case stems from Nikola Petrac’s mobile phone, on which a WhatsApp group with messages about controversial hospital tenders was discovered.

The Petrac family managed to leave Croatia just one day before Beros was arrested.

His lawyer Ljubo Pavasovic-Viskovic has not yet confirmed whether Hrvoje Petrac, who is accused of being the organiser of the criminal group to which Beros belonged, will turn himself in to the police.