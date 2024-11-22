Hospital Tenders case: Nikola Petrac turns himself in

Nikola Petrac has turned himself in to the Croatian authorities. He has arrived at the Remetinec prison in Zagreb, as his lawyer Marijana Tomic announced a few days ago. His brother Novica is already there, while the whereabouts of their father, Hrvoje Petrac, remain unknown.
All three are suspects in a scandal involving the sale of overpriced robotic devices to Croatian hospitals. The case stems from Nikola Petrac’s mobile phone, on which a WhatsApp group with messages about controversial hospital tenders was discovered.
The Petrac family managed to leave Croatia just one day before Beros was arrested.
His lawyer Ljubo Pavasovic-Viskovic has not yet confirmed whether Hrvoje Petrac, who is accused of being the organiser of the criminal group to which Beros belonged, will turn himself in to the police.
Kakvo je tvoje mišljenje o ovome?
Budi prvi koji će ostaviti komentar!