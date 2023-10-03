Hrvatske Vode company’s computer servers targeted by hackers

Podijeli :

Shutterstock/Ilustracija

The computer servers of the state-owned Hrvatske Vode water management company were targeted by hackers around 9 p.m. on Sunday, a company official confirmed on Tuesday.

“Hrvatske Vode is continuing to cooperate with the competent authorities in removing the consequences of the attack. The company filed a report to the police on Monday,” said Kristina Buljubasic, head of the office of the Hrvatske Vode director-general.

Access to the Hrvatske Vode website is still not possible.