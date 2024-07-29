Industrial production fell for the seventh month in a row in June

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

Industrial production in Croatia fell by 3.7 in June 2024 compared to the previous month and by 8.3% compared to June 2023, according to data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics.

June was the seventh consecutive month in which industrial production fell on an annualised basis, and the decline was sharper than in May 2024, when industrial production fell by 3.3% year-on-year.

Industrial production fell in all five main industrial groups, with the sharpest decline of 16% in the production of consumer durables.

This was followed by the production of energy with a decline of 14.2%, while the production of capital goods fell by 12.6%, that of consumer goods by 6.5% and that of intermediate goods by 3.5%.

In the first six months of 2024, industrial production fell by 4.3% compared to the same period in 2023.