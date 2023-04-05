Interior Minister: Fight against corruption has no political colour

Podijeli :

Josip Regovic/PIXSELL

The fight against corruption has no political colour, Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said on Wednesday, commenting on yesterday's arrests in connection with alleged embezzlement of money from European Union funds.

Following a warrant issued by the European Prosecutor, five people were arrested in the area of ​​the Croatian port city of Rijeka and the northern Croatian region of Medjimurje on suspicion of embezzling EU Cohesion Fund money during the construction of the Rijeka waste sorting plant.

Bozinovic told Croatian Radio that such scandals occur in other European Union member states and that, when one looks at the website of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), one can see that this news from Croatia is not the latest.

The EPPO will today announce whether it will launch an investigation and request pretrial detention for the five arrested on suspicion of embezzlement with EU funds during the construction of the Rijeka waste sorting plant. Those arrested yesterday are the former head of the Rijeka Municipal Department Irena Milicevic, her associate Eddy Ropac, the director of Rijeka Cistoca utility company, Jasna Kukuljan, the director of the large Medjimurje company Tehnix, Djuro Horvat and Darko Zagar from the Zagar company in from the northern Croatian town of Cakovec.